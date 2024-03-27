Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.62.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.