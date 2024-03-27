Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a growth of 972.1% from the February 29th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of JFBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 247,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,747. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

