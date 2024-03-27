Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a growth of 972.1% from the February 29th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance
Shares of JFBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 247,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,747. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.
About Jeffs’ Brands
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffs’ Brands
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.