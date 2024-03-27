Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.04

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 17993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

