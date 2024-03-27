JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 2.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.96. 381,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,331,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

JFrog Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,684,426.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,190.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,106 shares of company stock worth $22,669,633. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

