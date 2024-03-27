JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 824 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Penumbra by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.45.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.39. 183,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,241. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

