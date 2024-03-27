JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Vinci Partners Investments comprises 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $3,444,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.