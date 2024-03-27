JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,105. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 548,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,746. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

