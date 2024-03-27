JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $293,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,888 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,691. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

