JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 616,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,755. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.