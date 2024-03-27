Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 74,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,880. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

