JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 184,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 934,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

