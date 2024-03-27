Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

