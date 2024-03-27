Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

