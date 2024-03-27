Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

