Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jonestrading in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 367.29% from the stock’s current price.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 7.8 %

LUXH stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.33.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

