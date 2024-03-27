JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

YY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

