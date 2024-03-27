JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.88

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £230,958.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

