JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.25 Per Share

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan American Stock Performance
Shares of JAM stock opened at GBX 983.20 ($12.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 994.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 926.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 852.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. JPMorgan American has a one year low of GBX 688.34 ($8.70) and a one year high of GBX 990 ($12.51).
JPMorgan American Company Profile
