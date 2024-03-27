JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. 921,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.