JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. 921,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.