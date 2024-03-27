Julian Biggins Sells 112,279 Shares of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Julian Biggins sold 112,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.17), for a total value of A$543,879.48 ($355,476.78).
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
MA Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.
About MA Financial Group
MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.
Further Reading
