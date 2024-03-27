Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 16,633.3% in March

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 16,633.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
About Jupiter Fund Management
