Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Up 16,633.3% in March

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 16,633.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

