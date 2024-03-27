KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Trading Down 4.6%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 59,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 217,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

