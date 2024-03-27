KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $70.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.50 to $70.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.96.

KB Home stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in KB Home by 935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

