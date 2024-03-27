Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.30. 1,036,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

