Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KROS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,960,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 428,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

