KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,539,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,253,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

