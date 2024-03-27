Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $160.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

