Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 90 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth $903,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $137.20 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

