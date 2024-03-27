Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PDEC opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

