Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of GJUN stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

