Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

FDEC stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

