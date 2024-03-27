Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

