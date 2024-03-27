Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

