Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $730.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.34 and a 200-day moving average of $640.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.