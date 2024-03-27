Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.76% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FJUL opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

