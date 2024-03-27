Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $86.86 and a 52 week high of $115.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

