Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November makes up about 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

