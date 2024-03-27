Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

