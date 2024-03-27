Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XLG opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

