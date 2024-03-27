Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.61.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

