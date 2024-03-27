Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $19,244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 342,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 336,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $9,075,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

