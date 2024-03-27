Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September accounts for 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 1.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

FSEP opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

