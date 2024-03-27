Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 18,253 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

