Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

