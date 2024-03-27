Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 577.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

FMAR stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.