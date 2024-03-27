Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

