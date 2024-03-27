Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 16704222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.01.
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
