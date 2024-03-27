Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.