KM Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

KM Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLOU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 125,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

