KM Capital Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 110,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. 22,729,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,316,148. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

